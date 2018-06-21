Featured
Trent-Severn Waterway offers two free lockage days
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 4:31PM EDT
Free lockage days have been announced for the Trent-Severn Waterway.
The first free lockage day will take place on Sunday, while the second will happen on July 1.
Summer hours begin on Friday between Trenton and Port Severn. Locks will be open Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. It will also be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
