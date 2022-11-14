Tree top bear in Penetanguishene neighbourhood flees to safety: OPP

On Monday, police asked residents in a Penetanguishene neighbourhood to keep their pets indoors as officers worked out a plan to remove a bear nestled in a tree in a backyard.

Officers responded to the Harriett Street home after the owner notified them about the young black bear on the property Monday afternoon.

Police worked with Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officers and Huronia Animal Control to resolve the situation.

They asked pedestrians and onlookers to avoid the area between Edward Street and Thompsons Road until the bear could be safely removed.

Provincial police said that by daybreak on Tuesday, the bear fled its tree top post "into the safety of nature" without incident.

Police say bears are attracted by smells and encourage residents to remove potential attractants to avoid unwanted visitors.