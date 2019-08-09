

CTV Barrie





Travel back in time for the 9th annual Coldwater Steampunk Festival.

The event has grown over the years to more than 8,000 folks in attendance and happens this weekend at three locations.

The Coldwater Mill, Canadiana Museum, and Main Street will host the inter-arts festival which features medieval swordplay, reenactments, native drumming, animal shows, birds of prey, fire shows and more.

All the action happens on Friday and Saturday at various times.

Click here for more information.