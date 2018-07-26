Featured
Transport truck spills 45L of hydraulic fluid onto Hwy 93
Crews work to clean up a hydraulic fluid spill on Highway 93 near Moonstone, Ont. on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Don Wright/CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 4:08PM EDT
Crews were busy cleaning up a big mess north of Barrie after a transport truck’s trailer separated and spilled hydraulic fluid onto Highway 93 at Orr Lake on Thursday morning.
The northbound lanes had to be closed for the cleanup.
Crews spread absorbent pads into the ditches to try to stop the fluid from running into the water stream.
Southbound traffic remained open to traffic.
Police estimate the truck leaked 45 litres of the fluid onto the highway. Crews are working to figure out what caused the trailer to separate.
There is no word on any charges.
Update: Penetanguishene Rd is now open, following earlier accident in the Orrlake area. All crews have cleared scene.— Springwater Fire (@SpringwaterFIRE) July 26, 2018