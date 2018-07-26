

CTV Barrie





Crews were busy cleaning up a big mess north of Barrie after a transport truck’s trailer separated and spilled hydraulic fluid onto Highway 93 at Orr Lake on Thursday morning.

The northbound lanes had to be closed for the cleanup.

Crews spread absorbent pads into the ditches to try to stop the fluid from running into the water stream.

Southbound traffic remained open to traffic.

Police estimate the truck leaked 45 litres of the fluid onto the highway. Crews are working to figure out what caused the trailer to separate.

There is no word on any charges.