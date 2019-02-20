

CTV Barrie





No one was injured when a train hit a vehicle that was stuck on the tracks at a rail crossing in Muskoka Lakes on Saturday.

Bracebridge OPP says a fisherman attempted to drive down an unmaintained road to access the lake and got stuck in deep snow on the roadway.

A slow-moving train, unable to stop, collided with the truck.

Specialized equipment had to be used to remove the damaged vehicle from the rail line.

Police are reminding motorists in the Muskoka area that roads designated as ‘summer maintained’ means they are not sanded, salted, or plowed in the winter months.