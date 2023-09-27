Train derailment under investigation in MacTier

An investigation is underway in MacTier after a Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) train derailed Wednesday morning.

In a statement to CTV News, CPKC says 13 cars derailed roughly 30 kilometres south of Parry Sound around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, adding no dangerous goods were involved.

Officials say two cars were carrying plastic pellets, and the rest were empty.

CPKC says no injuries were reported, and there is no threat to public safety.

While the exact cause of the derailment is under investigation, CPKC says the preliminary investigation determined a train operating in a restricted speed area made contact with the rear of another train.

Crews are working to clean up the rail cars.