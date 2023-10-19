Barrie

    • Tractor-trailer crashes through centre guide rail on Highway 11

    A section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte was closed for several hours Thursday following a collision.

    Provincial police say a tractor-trailer lost control and broke through the centre guide rail near Line 11 early Thursday morning, resulting in a lengthy closure for the guide rail to be replaced.

    The big rig landed in a ditch off the southbound lanes.

    Police say the driver walked away with minor injuries.

    By 6 p.m., one lane was open to traffic in both directions.

    "Please consider alternate routes before your departure," OPP stated.

    There is no word on whether any charges will be laid.
     

