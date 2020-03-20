BARRIE -- The Town of Shelburne has joined many other municipalities across the country in declaring a state of emergency.

"This declaration will allow us to get a tighter grip on the situation and will expand the weapons in our arsenal so that we can fight this threat more efficiently and effectively," wrote the town's mayor Wade Mills in a statement.

As of March 20, park hours will be reduced to 7 am to 8 pm until further notice. During those hours, parks will be open, but visitors must practice social distancing.

"I want you to know that I have not come to this decision lightly," Mills also wrote. "I have given it a great deal of careful consideration and have consulted heavily with our Emergency Control Group, which includes senior staff, our Chief of Police and our Fire Chief. Ultimately, after weighing all of the facts and information, I have concluded that this course of action is in the best interests of the community."

The mayor is also encouraging all residents to continue strict social distancing practices and to stay at home as much as possible.

"I am calling on each and every resident to set their self-interest aside and do what is right for the rest of the community – it's time for the better angels of our nature to show up."