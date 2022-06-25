Town of Innisfil improving beach accessibility

Town of Innisfil improving beach accessibility

Members of Innisfil council join a user of the town's new beach wheelchair on Sat. June 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Town of Innisfil) Members of Innisfil council join a user of the town's new beach wheelchair on Sat. June 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Town of Innisfil)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver's English Bay Barge still hasn't budged

A barge that ran aground near Vancouver's English Bay last year quickly became an accidental attraction, drawing selfie-seekers and inspiring T-shirt designs. But after seven months, residents seem to have grown weary of its hulking presence on the shoreline.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver