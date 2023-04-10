Tourists flock to popular local destinations as temperatures rise

The Town of the Blue Mountains was a popular destination this Easter long weekend, with the rising temperatures and sun shining.

Officials say tourism numbers are starting to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Skiers took advantage of the double-digits at Blue Mountain Resort Monday before the snow melts away completely.

"Our ski hills have still been operating, so people came out to ski. We had a lot of people come just for the day and just to enjoy everything Blue Mountain has to offer," said Andrew Siegwart, president of the Blue Mountain Village Association.

And Siegwart said the town attracts more than just skiers.

"We have a lot of outdoor terraces, shopping/dining experiences, and so people were just out to enjoy it all," he noted.

Still, the ski hills were a major draw for visitors over the Easter long weekend, especially after weeks of freezing rain warnings and lots of precipitation.

"A lot of people came out just for a weekend drive coming up from the GTA, and that's a really good sign that visitation is getting back to normal. Visitors are excited to get back out and enjoy the things that they like to do," Siegwart said.

Daytime highs inched close to 19C, with temperatures forecast to hover around 23C by mid-week.

"Some people decided to ski in their t-shirts. It's really novel. It's kind of a cool thing to see people dressed up and enjoying true spring skiing," said Tara Lovell with Blue Mountain Resort.

Officials with the Collingwood ski resort hope to remain open until April 23, and staff say golf preparations are underway, with an announcement about opening day expected next week.