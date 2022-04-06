Tourism industry in central Ontario gets boosts from feds

Summer is just around the corner, and after two years of COVID-19 restrictions and limited international tourists, tourism operators in parts of Ontario are getting some help.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced an investment of $68.5 million through the Tourism Relief Fund for operators across southern Ontario.

"Indigenous Tourism Ontario will receive $3.5 million to deliver non-repayable contributions of $100,000 to help Indigenous organizations develop and enhance tourism experiences and attract visitors," said Helena Jaczek, the federal economic development agency for southern Ontario minister.

Jason W. Johnston is the interpretive program coordinator at Cape Croker Park, where he runs Anishinaabe cultural programs.

Johnston said in 2020, they were closed, and last summer had limited guests leading to significant financial losses.

"It shows that the government understands how significant Indigenous tourism is," Johnston said.

He noted that demand is growing from tourists wanting to visit the park and hopes this summer the funding will help them recover lost revenue and hire additional staff.

"We are hoping to come back strong and hire more staff because we expect a high demand," Johnston said.

Christopher Akiwenzi runs Aki Tours in the Neyaashiinigmiing area, where he takes tourists on hikes of the territory.

He is also planning on applying for the funding to hire additional staff and expand their business to welcome more guests to the area.

"The funding will help us get into our second year and expand," Akiwenzi said.

In addition to the Indigenous operators, the government announced that 11 Regional Tourism Organizations (RTO) in southern Ontario would receive a combined $65 million.

Simcoe, Grey and Bruce Counties fall under RTO7, where they are expected to receive $7 million.

"It's one of the largest investments I've seen in tourism in my entire career," said Bill Sullivan, RTO7 CEO.

The government said the non-repayable contributions of up to $100,000 would go to tourism-oriented businesses and organizations to help them grow and attract more visitors worldwide.

According to the Federal Economic Development Agency for southern Ontario, this will support 1,300 tourism operators and create or maintain 4,100 jobs.

Callum Johnson owns and operates Happy Go Fishing on Lake Simcoe.

Over the past two summers, Johnson has watched his growing company lose business due to the borders being shuttered.

"You can imagine it's not easy losing 50 per cent of your business overnight," Johnson said.

After shifting gears this year to ice fishing in the winter, the small business owner said he's looking forward to welcoming back his customers after a long two years.