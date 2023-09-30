Barrie

    • Toronto police launch investigation at Innisfil, Ont. home

    Toronto police conducted an investigation at a home on Lawson Street in Innisfil on Sat., Sept. 30 (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).

    Toronto Police have opened an investigation at a home in Innisfil, Ont.

    Several police cruisers and a forensics van could be seen parked outside a home located on Lawson Street on Saturday.

    Officers were spotted carrying out evidence bags from the home by residents.

    Police have not provided any details about the investigation or if any arrests have been made as of this time.  

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

