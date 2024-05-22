BARRIE
Barrie

    • Tornado warning lifted for Simcoe County

    The worst tornado in Ontario was this one in Barrie in 1985. The worst tornado in Ontario was this one in Barrie in 1985.
    Environment Canada has lifted a Tornado warning for Simcoe County.

    The alert was issued to residents on Wednesday just after 9:15 p.m.

    The areas that were most likely at risk are Barrie, Orillia, Newmarket and Orangeville.

    Residents were asked to take shelter as weather conditions change.

    Environment Canada is warning residents to monitor changing weather conditions.

