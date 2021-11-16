Tire retailers report supply shortages and long waits to swap out tires

Barrie, Ont. -

Motorists got a sample of winter road conditions this week, putting snow tires on the minds of many, but if you're in the market for new tires, you could be in a race against more than Mother Nature's winter wrath.

Tire retailers report issues in the industry right across the country.

"There is a shortage of winter tires again this year, I think it's got to do more with supply issues, and I'm assuming a shortage of staff to do stuff," said Quintin Kean, OK Tire in Barrie.

"There does appear to be a shortage of tires, not just winter tires, but tires in general," said CAA director of communications Kaitlynn Furse. "We do suggest you start looking now if you haven't already."

CAA reminds motorists not to wait until the first big snowfall to switch their tires.

"It's actually more appropriate to think of them for cold. You're looking at the tire gripping the ground more easily in those cold, cold winter months," said Furse.

In addition to the lack of new tires, Kean said there's a significant delay for anyone who wants to book an appointment to swap them.

"Right now, we are booking into December, so it's about a two-week wait," he noted.

Brian Chaulk with Midas in Barrie said it's about a week wait for winter tires, and the cost is up about 20 per cent.

"Even into next year, in the spring, summer, tires are going to be a shortage as well. I have no idea how long we're going to be able to get rubber, but from what I'm hearing, not for long," Chaulk said.

Cory Leblanc said even though he booked early, he just got his tires in Barrie. "I think I placed my order back in September, and yah, I just got them today."

Despite the bumps ahead, CAA mentioned that adding a set of four matching winter tires can help reduce stopping distance by about 25 per cent.