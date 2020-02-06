BARRIE -- A house in Tiny Township was damaged when a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, but a neighbour noticed smoke coming from the roof and quickly called the fire department.

Fire crews discovered flames in the attic and tore sections of the roof to extinguish it.

Firefighters cut a hole in the ice on Georgian Bay to access water to douse the blaze.

There's no word on what may have caused the fire at this point.