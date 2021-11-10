Tiny Township firefighters look to raise tens of thousands of dollars in support of men's health

BARRIE, ONT. -

Firefighters across Tiny Township are hoping to raise tens of thousands of dollars to raise awareness for men's health.

The Tiny Township Fire Department is hoping to raise $30,000 by organizing boot drives at various locations around Midland throughout November.

Proceeds from the boot drives will go towards Movember supports aimed at raising awareness about PTSD, depression and prostate and testicular cancer.

You can donate online, by visiting any of the department's five fire halls, or by dropping off a donation at one of the following boot drives:

Bourgeois Hyundai on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Great Canadian Superstore in Midland on Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Midland Walmart on Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.