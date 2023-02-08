Tiny town of Meaford hit by arsonist nine times in two years

Two years and nine fires later, an arsonist has been caught in Meaford.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a 21-year-old Meaford man with nine counts of arson.

The OPP’s major crime unit was assigned to investigate the fires that haunted the village during 2021 and 2022.

They made an arrest and laid charges following the Meaford arson investigation on Feb. 3.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound, where they were remanded into custody.