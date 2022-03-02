Tiffin Conservation Centre receives $1,000 grant to fund children's program

A group of retired teachers has donated $1,000 to fund a children's program at a nature centre in Utopia.

The Retired Teachers of Ontario District 17-Simcoe County presented a $1,000 grant to the Tiffin Centre for Conservation.

The Retired Teachers of Ontario group sets aside money annually for local non-profit groups that benefit children, seniors, or the community.

The grant will go towards the Tiffin Centre's Nature program, which is geared towards preschoolers and kindergartners. Through the program, children are encouraged to learn by playing with things found in nature, like leaves, sticks, water and mud.

The Nature Program will inspire creativity and fuel children's development.

The program runs from April 5 to May 12 and May 17 to June 23.

More information can be found here.