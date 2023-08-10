Thunderstorm warning for central Ontario

A weather watch has been issued for a large swath of central Ontario.

Environment Canada is cautioning that conditions are favourable for developing dangerous thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

There could be nickel-sized hailstones accompanying the storm.

Regions in the watch area are:

Dufferin

Innisfil

New Tecumseth

Angus

Orangeville

Grand Valley

Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne

Mansfield

Northern Dufferin County

Hanover

Dundalk

Southern Grey County

The line of thunderstorms is expected to continue tracking southeast while strengthening this afternoon. We can expect winds to gust up to 90 km/h with rainfall amounts of 40 mm.

Environment Canada states that very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.

The weather agency states that if you hear thunder, then lightning is close enough to be dangerous.