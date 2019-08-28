Featured
Three-year-old child seriously injured in farming accident
An air ambulance from Ornge is shown in this undated photo.
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 5:39PM EDT
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital after an incident at a property in Chatsworth.
Police say it involved farm machinery equipment that was being operated by the occupant of the property at Sideroad 3 on Saturday.
Grey County Paramedics and the fire department responded.
They say the three-year-old suffered serious injuries.
Grey Bruce OPP is investigating.