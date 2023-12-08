BARRIE
Barrie

    • Three men charged following serious assault in Bradford last month

    South Simcoe police services. (CTV News/Chris Garry) South Simcoe police services. (CTV News/Chris Garry)

    South Simcoe Police have charged three men following a serious aggravated assault that occurred in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury last month.

    Police say on November 5th at around 4:00 am, they responded to a report of an assault at a residence near Barrie Street and Holland Street West.

    Officers located two male victims, aged 35 and 42, who had been assaulted outside their home. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

    One male was listed in critical condition, and the other was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The accused were held for bail hearings.

    Police say they believe it was an isolated incident.

