Three men charged following serious assault in Bradford last month

South Simcoe Police have charged three men following a serious aggravated assault that occurred in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury last month.

Police say on November 5th at around 4:00 am, they responded to a report of an assault at a residence near Barrie Street and Holland Street West.

Officers located two male victims, aged 35 and 42, who had been assaulted outside their home. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

One male was listed in critical condition, and the other was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused were held for bail hearings.

Police say they believe it was an isolated incident.