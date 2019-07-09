Featured
Three injured in serious crash near Peterborough
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 11:46AM EDT
Three people were sent to hospital following a collision near Peterborough.
Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Monday when a vehicle travelling west on Center Road collided with a vehicle travelling south on Highway 28.
A man in his 20s was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre while a teenage female was airlifted to an Ottawa trauma centre, both with serious injuries.
One person from the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital.
The road was shut down for several hours for the police investigation.