

CTV Barrie





Three people were sent to hospital following a collision near Peterborough.

Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Monday when a vehicle travelling west on Center Road collided with a vehicle travelling south on Highway 28.

A man in his 20s was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre while a teenage female was airlifted to an Ottawa trauma centre, both with serious injuries.

One person from the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

The road was shut down for several hours for the police investigation.