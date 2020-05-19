BARRIE -- Three Barrie residents are in custody after allegedly attempting to flee from officers in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning in Alcona.

Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle near Innisfil Beach Road and the 20th Sideroad around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect vehicle rammed a cruiser before coming to a stop on Webster Boulevard.

‘’The vehicle fled and collided with a car in Alcona. It continued to flee where it began to ram one of the South Simcoe Police vehicles, “ said Staff Sgt. Henry Geoffroy.

Officers say they later discovered the vehicle was stolen.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene while a third ran from officers.

Police say he was found hiding in a backyard of a nearby home.

Officers say they seized drugs, including suspected crystal meth, cocaine, purple fentanyl and hash oil.

No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is continuing.