BARRIE -- Three people are facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation by Barrie police.

The investigation began late last year and focused on a company called 'Nite Candy Escort Agency' or 'NC Promotions,' police say.

Officers searched a residence on Radenhurst Crescent on Thursday and arrested two men from Barrie and one woman from Angus.

Collectively, the three accused face 52 charges, including multiple counts of human trafficking and sexual assault.

They were held in custody and have since been released with a court date scheduled for next month.