

CTV Barrie





Three people have been arrested following a lengthy investigation into complaints about cocaine trafficking at a Bolton restaurant.

Police say for the past several months they received numerous calls about the drug deals at the restaurant in the area of Highway 50 and Allan Drive.

After an extensive investigation, officers with the Community Street Crime Unit and several other specialized units, say they made the arrests and seized a large amount of cocaine.

The three charged are from Caledon, King Township, and Vaughan.

The investigation is continuing.