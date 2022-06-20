Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Thornbury business: OPP

Provincial police seek three individuals accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Thornbury business.

OPP says the alleged theft happened on June 11.

They say two suspects distracted the store clerk while the third gained access to a display case and stole over 50 pieces of jewelry.

Police say the three suspects were seen driving away in a late-model white Dodge caravan.

They ask anyone with information to call the Collingwood OPP detachment at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.