Barrie

    • This Simcoe County mayor is calling on OPP to silence noisy vehicles

    Muffler on a vehicle - file image. Muffler on a vehicle - file image.

    Midland's mayor hopes to lean on Ontario police to silence loud vehicles that disturb neighbourhoods.

    Mayor Bill Gordon says residents have complained about noisy cars rolling through town that "cause windows to shake, car alarms to go off, dogs to bark, and babies to wake."

    At a recent police board meeting, Gordon asked the OPP to consider enforcement targeting problem vehicles, adding the commander was "receptive to the request."

    While local officials can't direct the OPP to take specific actions, the mayor encourages residents to call the police with details about loud exhausts, to curb the issue, noting officers could find other issues when stopping a noisy car, "such as a driver with a suspended licence, no insurance, unpaid fines, alcohol or drugs or other criminal code offences."

    "Your tip for a loud car may have them stopping a drug smuggler or someone wanted on a warrant. You're be surprised at how often criminals draw attention to themselves by speeding or other driving offences," the mayor stated.

    Provincial police targeted noisy vehicles in Orillia in August, resulting in nearly 70 warnings as officers focused on educating motorists about excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems.

