Garbage left on the ice of Lake Simcoe near Thorah Island has been cleaned up.

The trash, which included propane tanks and buckets of human waste, were reported by other anglers over the weekend.

KS Lake Simcoe Ice Hut Rental posted a notice on Facebook apologizing for the mess, saying “This should not have happened.”

“I would also like to clarify that I am not putting any blame on my employees. When I said I take full responsibility, I meant it. It is my responsibility to make sure everything that needs to be done is done properly,” the post states.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed on Saturday that conservation officers are investigating.