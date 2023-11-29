BARRIE
Barrie

    • This popular and convenient recycling program in Barrie ends this week

    Batteries - file image. (CTV News) Batteries - file image. (CTV News)

    A battery recycling box program that offered residents a convenient way to dispose of old household batteries will come to an end in Barrie.

    The City said despite the recycling program being "extremely popular," the boxes would be removed on Friday.

    The City launched the recycling battery box program two months ago and said they collected 2.235 tonnes compared to the 4.862 tonnes collected in all of 2022 at the Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Depot.

    The convenience of recycling batteries will return next fall for residents when the new waste collection contract will allow curbside battery collection.

    In the meantime, residents can bring used residential batteries to be properly disposed of for free at the waste facility on Ferndale Drive North on select days and times.

    "The City will continue to explore alternative options for residents to recycle their batteries," a release noted.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday. The agreement will see the tech giant continue to share Canadian news content, and in return Google will make $100 million in annual payments to news companies.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News