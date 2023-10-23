BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wondering what to do with your old batteries? Here's where to take them

    A battery drop-off box is stationed at the Painswick Library on Dean Avenue in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie) A battery drop-off box is stationed at the Painswick Library on Dean Avenue in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)

    New battery recycling boxes are stationed at various locations across the City of Barrie in lieu of Battery Collection Week, which will not happen next month as usual.

    Batteries should not be placed curbside because they are considered hazardous waste, so the City has free drop-off boxes at eight facilities:

    • East Bayfield Community Centre, 80 Livingstone Street East
    • City Hall, 70 Collier Street
    • Allandale Recreation Centre, 190 Bayview Drive
    • Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Avenue
    • Surface Water Treatment Plant, 20 Royal Parkside Drive
    • Court Services, 45 Cedar Pointe Drive
    • Barrie Landfill Site, 272 Ferndale Drive North
    • Painswick Library Branch, 48 Dean Avenue

    Batteries can also be disposed of at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at the landfill site on Ferndale Drive North.

    The facility is open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with battery drop-offs free of charge.

    BATTERY COLLECTION WEEK

    The Battery Collection Week previously happened in November, but the City says it wasn't a contractual agreement with the current waste collection company and won't be happening next month.

    However, next year, Battery Collection Week will resume in the fall as required in the new contract.

    The City said it would evaluate the need for the battery drop-off boxes to determine whether they would remain, and where, in the new year.

    STORING BATTERIES

    Before properly disposing of batteries, they should be stored in a cool, dry locations away from flammables and conductive materials.

    The terminals on 9-Volt and lithium batteries should be covered with electrical tape before storing.

