This multi-talented entertainer will perform at Casino Rama this fall
Multi-talented rap star turned actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges will stop at Casino Rama this fall during his world tour.
Casino Rama announced presale tickets are on sale now with the code CANADA.
Ludacris has sold over 24 million albums worldwide, with a career spanning over two decades.
His music style blends rap, hip-hop and pop-infused tunes, with chart-topping singles including, 'Stand Up,' 'Get Back,' 'Southern Hospitality,' 'Number One Spot,' 'How Low,' and 'Money Maker.'
The entertainer is set to perform in the casino's entertainment venue on Sat., Nov. 11.
Showtime is 8 p.m., with tickets ranging in price from $69 to $119.
Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or online with Ticketmaster, the only official ticket retailer for Casino Rama Resort shows.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
A Long Island architect has been charged with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after detectives pursuing a new lead matched DNA from a pizza he ate to genetic material found on the women's remains.
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
Mounties warn against vigilantism after string of crimes on remote island in N.B.
Police in New Brunswick are warning against vigilantism after a string of crimes on a remote island in the Bay of Fundy.
-
New government rules spell end for Nova Scotia's distinctive shark-fishing derbies
Nova Scotia shark derbies, which for 30 years offered anglers a chance to land one of the ocean's top predators, have been called off after authorities determined they no longer served a scientific purpose.
Montreal
-
In photos: Thursday's powerful storm in Quebec
Torrential rains, powerful winds and booms of thunder swept through the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands across the province and flooding roadways everywhere. Here's a glimpse of what went down.
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
-
Ottawa allows deployment of Rangers to help with evacuations due to Quebec forest fires
The federal government has authorized the deployment of Rangers from the Canadian Armed Forces to help with forest fire evacuations in Northern Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Almonte, Carleton Place hospitals temporarily closing ER this weekend due to nursing shortage
The emergency departments at the hospitals in Carleton Place and Almonte will be temporarily closed this weekend due to a nursing shortage.
Toronto
-
Refugees remain on Toronto streets over funding stalemate, no new federal money announced
Months after $215 million in federal funding for refugee settlement in Toronto ran out, no new money was announced Friday to address what’s been described as a crisis playing out on its downtown streets.
-
High levels of bacteria in Lake Ontario closes 3 Toronto beaches
Three Toronto beaches have been deemed unsafe to swim due to high levels of bacteria in Lake Ontario on Friday.
-
GTA mayor readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge residents express concern over homeless encampment at proposed CTS site
Frustration and emotions were high at a town hall meeting as residents expressed their concern over a homeless encampment at a proposed Consumption Treatment Services site in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener MPP Laura Mae Lindo officially resigns
The New Democrat member of provincial parliament for Kitchener Centre has officially resigned her seat.
-
21-year-old charged in connection to 3 suspicious fires in Mount Forest
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual in relation to several suspicious fires in Mount Forest in June.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London, Ont. and surrounding region
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
-
Friend of hit and run crash was in shock
Jack Helsdon told a London, Ont. jury how he tried to help his friend Tristan Roby on the night he was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road in July of 2019.
-
More full-time positions needed to fix MRI technologist shortage, says local OPSEU president
When it comes to MRI technologists, hospitals are falling short.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gear
The Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
-
Overfishing nets northwestern Ont. man $6K in fines
A man from Sioux Lookout has been fined for overfishing walleye and other offences.
Windsor
-
First EV charging stations installed at Windsor police headquarters
Taking a step toward electrification, the Windsor police service unveiled their first Electric Vehicle chargers at their headquarters on Friday.
-
Windsor police seek suspect accused of stealing items from bedroom
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a residential break and enter on Bruce Avenue.
-
12 Windsor Salt workers facing charges
There are 12 Windsor Salt workers charged with breaching a court order.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
Calgary-made film tells story of Second World War orphan
The story of a group of Canadian soldiers who found and took care of an orphaned Italian boy in the waning years of the Second World War is now being told.
-
Spike in Alberta's drug poisoning fatalities includes many organ donors
The number of organ donors who died from drug poisonings is increasing in Alberta as toxic supply increases fatalities and emergency calls.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. farmers plagued by scorching drought, destructive grasshoppers
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.
-
'The numbers were huge': Saskatoon saw massive mosquito spike in June
Summer in Saskatchewan can feel short, and with it comes the biting bugs that can make it tricky tto enjoy the outdoors.
-
Regina's IMAX is one of the only places on Earth to see 'Oppenheimer' in its full glory
Regina's Kramer IMAX theatre is now open to the public after it was closed for extensive renovations since March — just in time for one of the biggest movie events of the year.
Edmonton
-
Madu cited by law society for call to police chief over 2021 ticket
Alberta's former justice minister Kaycee Madu has been cited by the province's law society for contacting Edmonton's police chief about his 2021 traffic ticket.
-
Sohi implores Ottawa to fast-track bail reform bill following spate of Edmonton murders
Edmonton’s mayor is asking the federal government for “immediate action” on bail reform in the wake of the stabbing death of a father of seven at a city LRT station.
-
Homicide detectives investigating case of missing Edmonton man
Edmonton police say the disappearance of a local man is being treated as a homicide.
Vancouver
-
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
-
East Vancouver's Oca Pastificio has closed following the death of its co-founder and head chef
Bouquets of flowers have been dropped off outside of a popular and celebrated East Vancouver restaurant that abruptly closed following the death of its young co-founder and head chef.
-
Ukrainian softball team gifted $1,400 by Canadian opponents during championship in B.C.
Generosity is proving to be more important than winning at a softball championship underway in Surrey, B.C., where a team from Ukraine was gifted $1,400 from its defeated opponents.