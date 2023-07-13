This multi-talented entertainer will perform at Casino Rama this fall

Multi-talented rap star turned actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges will stop at Casino Rama this fall during his world tour.

Casino Rama announced presale tickets are on sale now with the code CANADA.

Ludacris has sold over 24 million albums worldwide, with a career spanning over two decades.

His music style blends rap, hip-hop and pop-infused tunes, with chart-topping singles including, 'Stand Up,' 'Get Back,' 'Southern Hospitality,' 'Number One Spot,' 'How Low,' and 'Money Maker.'

The entertainer is set to perform in the casino's entertainment venue on Sat., Nov. 11.

Showtime is 8 p.m., with tickets ranging in price from $69 to $119.

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or online with Ticketmaster, the only official ticket retailer for Casino Rama Resort shows.