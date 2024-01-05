'This isn't over,' Ont. woman convicted of first-degree murder, arson sentenced

Warning: Readers may find some content in this article disturbing.

A woman convicted of first-degree murder and arson after a house went up in flames four years ago, claiming the life of a 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison.

A jury found Melissa Galea, 41, of Aurora, Ont., guilty in the stabbing death of Troy Stephen Oakley back in November.

His remains were discovered inside an Edward Street house in Aurora once firefighters extinguished the flames on July 27, 2019.

During the victim impact statements on Friday, Oakley's niece told the court her uncle's death had "a ripple effect" on the family, while his stepmother said his death had left a "void in our hearts that will never be replaced."

Oakley's sister told the court her brother was so badly burned he could only be identified by dental records.

"Melissa Galea did not show one ounce of empathy," Leah Oakley continued. "She had no reason to brutally end his life."

The Crown, represented by Lee-Ann McCallum, called the crime planned, premeditated, and violent, while Amicus Mary Cremer told the court Galea struggled with alcoholism, addiction, and mental health challenges.

When given the opportunity to address the court, Galea said, "Realistically, there is no empathy when someone has been found guilty of first-degree murder."

"What I am charged with and what has happened, I will not accept," she said. "But as a human being, I totally understand how everything is."

Galea continued, "I don't think Troy Oakley was a bad person, and I hope that his family gets the closure they need."

The Aurora woman acknowledged her "difficult" personality and claimed that the truth had not fully emerged during the trial, telling the courtroom, "I believe this isn't over, and I'm appealing it."