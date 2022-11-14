'This is real. The kids are getting very sick,' Respiratory viruses impact younger population

Pediatric units are overwhelmed with an "unheard-of level" of sick children as the triple threat of respiratory viruses, COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, circulates.

"The pediatric side of the health care system is really struggling, and not in a good way," said Dr. Chris Martin, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) medical director of critical care.

"The emerg volumes are high, and seeing an incredible number of kids," Dr. Martin noted, adding the Barrie hospital's numbers surged from a typical 10 to 15 children per day to almost 100.

According to RVH, the pediatric unit is over capacity, treating most patients for RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

"So it's really hitting the children hard," he said.

The Barrie doctor also works as a transport physician with Ornge air ambulance and said they have transported "a lot of sick kids."

"More than we've ever done before, and the scary part is we're having troubles finding destinations for them because these tertiary centres are full," he noted.

RSV typically causes cold-like symptoms, including runny nose, sneezing, cough and fever, but can be severe for younger children and those with pre-existing conditions. Experts say to seek medical attention if children experience difficulty breathing.

"This is real. The kids are getting very sick, and we definitely need to make some changes to prevent more kids from getting sick and to relieve the pressures of the health care system," Dr. Martin added.

As hospitals report an overwhelming influx of pediatric patients, Ontario's medical officer of health "strongly recommends" masking in all indoor public spaces for everyone but stopped short of implementing mandates.

Still, the advice is something Dr. Martin and Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health hope residents will follow despite it not being mandated.

"I would strongly recommend it," noted Dr. Charles Gardner.

"It is, I think, the latest way in which the pandemic is manifesting, this time with two additional viruses, and this time impacting on children. It is very concerning," he added.

Along with masking to limit exposure to viruses, the local health unit recommends staying up-to-date on vaccinations and staying home when sick.

"It certainly made a difference earlier in the pandemic," Dr. Gardner said.

"These additional viruses, influenza and RSV, returning like this is an indication of just how suppressed they were with the use of the public health measures, the distancing, the masking. Therefore we know it can be effective with these means."

The region's top doctor also urged hand hygiene and cleaning surfaces to avoid spreading viruses, "given influenza and RSV are also readily transmitted by touching such surfaces."