Therapy dog program serves and protects police officers in times of stress

Blarney and Meghan may not be your typical police dogs, but they serve an essential role in the York Regional police force.

The therapy dogs provide an invaluable service to the over 2,000 members of the force, offering joy to a profession that often sees a lot of negativity and traumatic incidents.

"We will meet members, or the handlers will meet members after a bad call, and they will help to relieve that stress they might be facing," explained Sgt. Dana Cuff.

The therapy dog program is one of the first of its kind in the country and one of only two currently running.

Blarney and Meghan not only help members of their own police service, the duo has also offered support to members of the South Simcoe Police Service following the tragic loss of two officers.

"Having them there within the service gives them a sense of comfort, gives them an outlet where they can maybe turn their mind not to what was happening at the funeral but alleviate some of that stress that they were experiencing on that day," said Deputy Police Chief Paulo Da Silva.

While the therapy dog program has been successful with the York Regional Police Service, there are currently no plans to expand and add more pups.

However, organizers believe that may change in the future. In the meantime, they will continue to serve those who need the service.