“I feel like I won the lottery, but actually it felt much more than that, it just feels like something money couldn’t buy.”

It may sound a bit dramatic, but Fiona Robinson says she knew her cat would come back, maybe not the very next day, but someday, somehow, they would be reunited.

Three years ago the Holland Landing woman said her cat ran out the door and simply vanished. Over the years, Robinson continued to post thousands of missing cat signs in the hopes of seeing her pet again.

“I just felt really heartbroken, and just devastated,” she says.

Meanwhile, more than 10 kilometers away in Newmarket, Stephanie Studdy and her mother Heather, along with some folks in their neighbourhood would feed what they thought was a stray cat for nearly two years.

“The rumour was that somebody moved and left her behind, so we didn’t think to look at any lost pet sites,” said the women.

The pair managed to lure the tabby into a pet carrier and took her to the vet for a checkup, and that’s when the veterinarian did a scan for a microchip. Sure enough, it proved that stray was Fiona Robinson’s missing pet.

When Robinson answered her phone and was told that her furry friend had been found, she says she was in tears.

"I think this is a good example of the strength and the power of community," said Robinson.

According to the OSPCA, 10 million pets go missing in North America every year, and 75 percent of those never return home.

Luckily for Robinson and her kitty, they aren’t just another statistic.