BARRIE, ONT. -- After an extended stay in Owen Sound's harbour, the MS Chi-Cheemaun will leave its winter home on Friday.

The ferry, also known as the Big Canoe, will finally head out around 9 a.m. tomorrow and make its way to Tobermory.

This time of year, hundreds of tourists typically board the ferry for its annual spring trip north, but only staff will be on board because of health risks due to COVID-19.

The ship will resume its sailing schedule on Monday to Manitoulin Island, but it's all business as no tourists will be allowed on board until further notice.

Owen Sound Transportation Company officials say that while they always enjoy a proper send-off, this year, they are asking those who plan to be at the Owen Sound or Tobermory harbours on Friday to exercise physical distancing.

The Chi-Cheemaun is expected to arrive in Tobermory around noon.