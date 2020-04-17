BARRIE -- The Essa and District Agricultural Society has decided to cancel the 2020 Barrie Fair because of the ongoing pandemic. The fair was scheduled for August 27-30, 2020.

A statement from the EDAS Board of Directors says, " the safety and well-being of our volunteers, guests and exhibitors was at the forefront of this heartbreaking decision."

The Board of Directors says the fair will return next year, bigger and better than ever, after a long-awaited build up.