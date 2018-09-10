

CTV Barrie





This week has been proclaimed Terry Fox Week in Orillia.

The festivities started Monday morning with a breakfast for cancer survivors and members of “Terry’s Team.”

A flag raising ceremony was also held at the Orillia Opera House.

Volunteers also spread out across the Sunshine City Monday distributing lawn sings.

The Orillia Terry Fox Run will be held on Sunday, September 16 at Couchiching Beach Park.

Participants can walk, run, bike or blade on 1-km, 5-km, or 10-km routes.

The run will be held in communities across the country, raising money for cancer research.