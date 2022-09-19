Terry Fox Run in Barrie raises more than $100K and counting

The pouring rain didn't stop hundreds of people from participating in the 42nd annual Terry Fox Run in Barrie.

The late Will Dwyer's son, Robert, led the walk Sunday as the Dwyer family worked toward Will's wish of raising $2 million for cancer research.

Officials report that $91,396 was raised through online donations, and $10,405.50 was raised on Sunday.

"It's not too late for companies or individuals to donate," said Marilyn Nigro, chairperson for the Barrie Terry Fox committee.

Donations can be made online here.

Nigro noted that school Terry Fox Runs would take place this week, "which will also be added to our totals."