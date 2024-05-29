Temperatures to drop near freezing, frost advisory in effect for Simcoe County

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory on Wednesday afternoon, stating that patchy frost is possible in the evening as temperatures are expected to drop near freezing.

The national weather agency stated that frost is expected to arrive in various parts of the region, targeting Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas.

As temperatures are forecasted to plummet significantly, Environment Canada warned that frost may cause damage to frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants.

Wind is expected to gust up to 20 kilometres per hour and become lighter as the evening progresses.

Environment Canada encourages people to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

The weather will warm back up on Thursday, with daytime highs expected to reach 17C under sunny skies.

Friday will see highs hitting into the low 20s, with nothing but sun before clouds move in for the weekend.