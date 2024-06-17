BARRIE
Barrie

    • Teenager busted in Wasaga Beach

    A pair of handcuffs and a set of car keys next to a drink. (File photo/GettyImages) A pair of handcuffs and a set of car keys next to a drink. (File photo/GettyImages)
    A teenager will be taking the bus for the foreseeable future.

    A 17-year-old driver was pulled over by police in Wasaga Beach for driving without rear lights on Saturday at 10:43 p.m.

    After speaking with the Oro-Medonte teenager, police determined a roadside alcohol screening test was in order.

    The young person failed the test and was hit with a wack of charges, including operation over 80 mgs, possession of forged document, driving a car with an unsealed container of liquor, person under 19 having liquor, novice driver with blood/alcohol concentration over zero, and for driving without rear lights.

    The accused has been released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. Until then, they face a 90-day driver's licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

