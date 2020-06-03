Advertisement
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 12:07PM EDT
OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- A 15-year-old South Bruce Peninsula resident has been seriously injured in an ATV collision.
The OPP was called to a residential neighbourhood north of Colpoy's Bay on Sunday night, where they say the vehicle had hit a tree and rolled.
Police say the teen had been thrown from the all-terrain vehicle.
The investigation continues.
Grey Bruce provincial police are asking anyone with information to contact them.