It will be an eventful weekend at Horseshoe Resort as athletes from across the country take to the slopes to impress the judges at Freestyle Canada's 2024 'Big Air' competition.

Around 70 teenage athletes from this weekend will earn spots at higher-level competitions, as well as the national level.

The Canada Cup series was created to allow young athletes to develop their skills in multiple disciplines of freestyle skiing.

"It's just so fun to watch. These athletes are going to be flying high doing big tricks, and it's going to be a really exciting show. And look at the great snow we have. The ski season isn't over here at Horseshoe Valley," said Eli Budd, Freestyle Ontario executive director.

The athletes held their training sessions on Thursday and will compete in the scheduled events on Saturday and Sunday.

The ski resort in Barrie will also host the NoRam Cup next week.