Teen airlifted in serious condition following ATV collision in Tiny Township

Paramedics say a teenager suffered serious injuries in a collision between a car and an ATV in Tiny Township.

Provincial police say the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Baseline Road north of Concession Road 4.

CTV News has learned that air ambulance Ornge transferred the 16-year-old to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating whether the teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

"Off-road vehicles present their own challenges, and one of the biggest points we are seeing right now is that operators without a helmet - if they are involved in any type of incident, if they are struck by another vehicle, could be a car, could be another ATV - are suffering serious injuries," said OPP Const. David Hobson.

Officials say all other parties involved were assessed at the scene, and no one else required medical treatment.

Police closed Baseline Road between Concession Road 4 and Downers Road for several hours for the investigation.