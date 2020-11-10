BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian College received a $1 million investment from Magna International to help prepare students for work in mechatronics - a branch of engineering.

"This investment underscores Magna's commitment to help develop future-ready graduates, their own workforce, as well as support research collaborations to deliver innovative solutions for the benefit of the advanced manufacturing sector," said MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO, Georgian College.

The five-year agreement would lead to a new state-of-the-art facility, along with new scholarship programs.

"Ensuring Georgian has state-of-the-art equipment and exceptional learning spaces will prepare our students to lead when they graduate into this dynamic, evolving global industry," West-Moynes said.

Magna's chief human resources officer Aaron McCarthy said the collaboration with Georgian aligns with the company's goals.

"The way we can stay ahead in a competitive and constantly changing world is to plan and invest in the future," McCarthy said. "At Magna, we're committed to providing students and working people with opportunities to further their education, gain new skills, and bring out the best in themselves."

The new Magna Mechatronics Lab will be home to various programs at the Barrie campus.