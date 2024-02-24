BARRIE
Barrie

    • Taylor Cup in Severn raises over $80,000 for Princess Margaret Cancer Center

    Participants registering for prizes at the 2024 Taylor Cup in Severn Bridge, Ont. on Fri Feb 23, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann) Participants registering for prizes at the 2024 Taylor Cup in Severn Bridge, Ont. on Fri Feb 23, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    This past week's mild weather has been welcomed by many, but the return of the frigid weather arrived just in time for the annual Taylor Cup Pond Hockey Tournament in Severn.

    While the ice was not ready for the games to face off as planned Friday night, the conditions were perfect for the games to begin Saturday.

    As of Saturday morning, the tournament had raised over $80,000 in support of the Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto.

    "My dad actually battled pancreatic cancer back in 2019, and because of Princess Margaret, I'm very proud to say he's in remission today," said event coordinator Sophia Rossi. "It's very touching to me to be able to work with Princess Margaret and to be a part of something like this."

    The games began at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and are scheduled to run until 5 p.m. The tournament hopes to raise $100,000 in addition to the over $2 million raised for the Princess Margaret Cancer Center over the last 19 years. 

