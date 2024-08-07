Tay woman busted for open liquor in the pickup

A keen-eyed motorist called police about a possibly impaired driver.

Driving along Highway 12 near Reeves Road in Tay Township Saturday night, a concerned driver called South Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police.

An officer on patrol spotted the Chevy pickup truck travelling north on Simcoe County Road 93 and pulled it over.

A 51-year-old Tay Township woman was arrested, and a 42-year-old Penetanguishene passenger was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police searched the truck and seized open and closed liquor.

The driver was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and having open liquor readily available.

She was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15. She has a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the pickup was towed and impounded for seven days.