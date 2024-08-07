BARRIE
Barrie

    • Tay woman busted for open liquor in the pickup

    Open liquor found in a pickup truck Sat. Aug. 3, 2024 (PHOTO: SUBMITTED) Open liquor found in a pickup truck Sat. Aug. 3, 2024 (PHOTO: SUBMITTED)
    A keen-eyed motorist called police about a possibly impaired driver.

    Driving along Highway 12 near Reeves Road in Tay Township Saturday night, a concerned driver called South Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police.

    An officer on patrol spotted the Chevy pickup truck travelling north on Simcoe County Road 93 and pulled it over.

    A 51-year-old Tay Township woman was arrested, and a 42-year-old Penetanguishene passenger was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for his arrest.

    Police searched the truck and seized open and closed liquor.

    The driver was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and having open liquor readily available.

    She was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15.  She has a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the pickup was towed and impounded for seven days.

