Tay Township celebrates 200 years with back-to-back events

Tay Township will be marking a significant milestone by celebrating Canada's birthday one week early.

Tay became recognized as a township 200 years ago. To honour the special occasion, the municipality will be celebrating Canada Day events one week early.

The 'Under the Big Top' event will showcase local vendors, live music and a variety of artisans.

The event will be held at 290 Park Street in Victoria Harbour starting at 4 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Food and drinks will be served, and a live band will hit the stage starting at 5:30 p.m.

More information about the two-day event can be found here.