BARRIE -- As we navigate through a pandemic, many are asking what is the best way to protect ourselves for the months ahead. CTV's Madison Erhardt gets answers to that question and more from Collingwood General and Marine Hospital's Chief of Staff, Dr. Micheal Lisi.

Madison : As we open up more just how easy is it to pick up the virus standing in line?

Dr. Lisi : If we keep proper social distancing and wear masks, the risk is very low actually and if everyone in the line is also wearing a mask that reduces the risk even further.

Madison : Should people be wearing masks every time they go out now?

Dr. Lisi : If you are going to go out in public and not be in contact with anyone, then it’s likely safe that you don’t need to do that. The recommendation is that everyone wears a mask if you are out in public, and that’s because you are likely going to be in contact with someone.

Madison : How do you properly wear a mask?

Dr. Lisi : What we should always be doing is washing our hands with soap and water, and if that’s not available, then you should use an alcohol sanitizing product. After that, you take the loops, approach your face and put the loops around your ear. It’s important that you cover your chin in its entirety. You also need to make sure to form the mask around the nose. The nose should be covered, and the mask should sit just below the eye.

Madison : This is going to be around for many months, so how do we continue to avoid getting the virus but go about our lives?

Dr. Lisi : It’s going to go back to these principles: Wear a mask appropriately and keep social distancing, and if we do all that, we can keep COVID under control until a vaccine is available.