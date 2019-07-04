

There are a few beaches across the region with swimming advisories.

The advisory is for Pete Pettersen Park Beach in Midland, Jaspen Beach in Muskoka Lakes, and Magnus Park and Patterson Park Beach in Tay Township.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tests water samples at public beaches regularly for E.coli bacteria.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches and parks are not closed to the public, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their head underwater.

